Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a truck that was reportedly stolen overnight on Wednesday.

Police said the truck was taken from the 600 block of King Street West in Cranbrook.

RCMP received a call around 1:30 am from the owner of the 1979 white GMC pickup truck that was stolen.

“The owner stated at the time that he saw the vehicle driving away. RCMP flooded the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.”

The truck has a B.C. license plate, number MX5050.

If anyone spots the vehicle, they are asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.