News Cranbrook Firefighters Responding to Small Blaze SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 7, 2020 Cranbrook firefighters on scene of a small grass fire Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Cranbrook firefighters are currently on scene Tuesday afternoon tending to a small grass fire along Cranbrook Street North. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said staff at Finning quickly alerted them to the fire, allowing them to quickly respond. The small grass fire is on the 800 block of Cranbrook Street North. Crews will remain on scene until the fire is fully extinguished along with any hot spots. B Shift is on scene at a small grass fire on the 800 block of Cran. St. N. A quick call from the alert staff at Finning brought us to the scene early, our sincere thanks to you! Great work B Shift keeping the community safe and practicing your social distancing. #Cranbrook pic.twitter.com/pgcVXCbvJy — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) April 7, 2020