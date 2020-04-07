Cranbrook firefighters on scene of a small grass fire Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Cranbrook firefighters are currently on scene Tuesday afternoon tending to a small grass fire along Cranbrook Street North.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said staff at Finning quickly alerted them to the fire, allowing them to quickly respond.

The small grass fire is on the 800 block of Cranbrook Street North.

Crews will remain on scene until the fire is fully extinguished along with any hot spots.