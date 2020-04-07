Map of the affected area of Highway 3 that will be closed as of 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Highway 3 will be closed in both directions near the Elko Tunnel at 2:00 pm for avalanche control.

Drive BC said Highway 3 will be fully shut down between the Elko Tunnel and Morrissey Road for 4.9 kilometres, as crews complete the avalanche control work necessary.

There will be no detour available during the closure.

Highway 3 will be closed as of 2:00 pm MST and is expected to open again around 4:00 pm MST.