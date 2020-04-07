All backyard fires in the Kimberley area have been banned until further notice, coinciding with a Provincial ban on open fires in the region.

The City said the ban will help ensure that local air quality is as high as possible residents with respiratory concerns. It added that it will also limit unnecessary calls to the Fire Department.

The Province has placed a ban on open burning in all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones, which will be in effect until at least April 15th. The Province said the ban is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts that pollutants have on viral respiratory infections. An interactive map of the areas where the ban in effect can be found here.

Kimberley said that it has made an exception for CSA-approved gas-burning appliances, such as outdoor heaters and barbecues, so long as they are being used within the manufacturer’s guidelines.