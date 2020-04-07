Briggs Gammill has committed to the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks for the 2020/21 season. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks have gotten a commitment from 18-year-old forward Briggs Gammill, a Connecticut native with ties to Yale University.

Gammill played in the USHS Prep League last season for Berkshire School, collecting 45 points (25 G, 20 A) in just 29 games. From New Canaan, Connecticut, Gammill is committed to the Bucks for the 2020/21 season, before moving on to Yale University in 2021.

“Briggs was a key component of Berkshire’s hockey program over the past few seasons, ultimately leading them to the Elite-8 Semi-Finals this past season,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Bucks. “He is a player that we will count on to lead our team both on and off the ice.”

Donald said they are excited to be able to add a player like Gammill because of his character and ability, believing he will be a great addition to the program.

The Bucks are set to open their inaugural season in the BCHL in 2020.