RCMP are investigating a break and enter along the 9100 block of Highway 93/95 near Invermere over the weekend.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday, April 4th.

“The front door of the business had been kicked in and the office and vehicles were rummaged through,” said Columbia Valley RCMP.

At this time, RCMP believe only a propane tank and lighter were stolen from the local business.

“Investigators will be reviewing the video surveillance footage once obtained.”

Anyone that may have information about the incident is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP at (250) 342-9292 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.