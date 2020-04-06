Dr. Bonnie Henry offering the daily Provincial COVID-19 update on April 6, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

Over the weekend, confirmed COVID-19 cases have gone up by 63, bringing the total in B.C. to 1,266 as of Monday, April 6th, 128 of which are in the Interior Health region.

26 cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday, with a further 37 between Sunday and Monday.

Health authorities are reporting one additional death of a man in his 40’s, his death is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service, as with all sudden and unexpected deaths. B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 36 as of Monday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said that 783 people have recovered from the virus, making up 61.8% of the Province’s total infections.

Henry offered a reminder of the importance of taking care of your mental health during the pandemic.

“I know sometimes it’s challenging when we’ve been going through this whole isolation and not having the usual contacts and the usual things that we need,” explained Henry. “I think it’s important for us to recognize that we can have anxiety and the anxiety experienced by our children. I encourage people to speak with your physician if you have one.”

Several websites were also recommended which may have useful resources for those experiencing difficulties with mental health.

Henry recommended both Anxiety Canada and Bounceback BC as useful sources for mental health help during stressful situations.

Henry said that we are in the midst of an important time, and people need to do what they can to slow the spread of the illness.

“We must be steadfast in our commitment to holding the line right now,” said Henry. “We continue to see outbreaks and clusters in our communities, and at facilities, and these hot-spots are very concerning. They can quickly escalate and challenge our response.”

Henry said on the positive side, the percentage of new cases has been slowing in the Province, but urged the public not to let up their efforts.

“It’s a testament to the effort that everybody here in British Columbia has been making over these past few weeks, but we must keep that firewall strong,” said Henry.