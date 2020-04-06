Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is now in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The 55-year old was diagnosed 10 days ago with the virus and said this weekend he still had a slight fever.

He was admitted to London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital yesterday.

He has asked his Foreign Secretary to deputize for him.

Spokespeople at Number 10 Downing Street, his official residence, said his condition has gotten worse throughout this afternoon.