To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Cranbrook has changed all of its pedestrian walking signals to automatic.

The City said this change has been introduced to help reduce the number of touchpoints in the community in the midst of the pandemic.

The switch over to an automatic setting will mean that pedestrians will not have to touch a button to indicate when they wish to cross the street.

Cranbrook said that many other communities across the province have already taken or are in the process of implementing this step for public safety.