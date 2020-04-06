As the City of Cranbrook begins its annual water main flushing operations, residents on the City’s water supply may see occasional discolouration over the next few months.

The City says the program began on Monday in the industrial areas and Mount Royal.

Cranbrook said the water mains are flushed annually to clear the lines of sediment and provide the best water quality possible to residents.

Customers in those areas may see some discoloured water while work is underway in their area, which the City said is not a public health concern. Those affected are advised to leave the cold water tap on until it runs clear.

The City will provide regularly updated information to keep people informed on where the next water line flushing will occur.