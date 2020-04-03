Kimberley RCMP has received several reports of people performing illegal u-turns or left turns near Save On Foods along Warren Avenue and is ramping up enforcement.

“There is a raised median on Warren Avenue between Archibald Street and Fortier Street,” noted RCMP. “This is to prevent vehicles from crossing over the oncoming lane of traffic.”

Police said drivers are either conducting an illegal u-turn likely trying to gain access to the grocery store parking lot, or they are making a left turn when coming from Fortier Street.

“Police recognize that as a result of the construction there is limited one-way access which is an inconvenience. But by making illegal turns you are putting yourself and others at risk,” said RCMP. “The location is at the bottom of a steep hill with limited visibility to those entering Warren Avenue from the side street.”

Kimberley RCMP said the recent snowfall resulted in even more dangerous conditions due to the slippery surface of the road.

“Police are doing targeted enforcement in the area and have already dealt with some violators.”

RCMP are reminding motorists to take the extra couple of minutes and make sure they are coming from a safe direction.