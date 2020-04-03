The Ktunaxa Nation Council has formally extended the public closure of their main building through to Friday, April 17th.

Seeing as the B.C. Government extended the provincial state of emergency to April 14th, the Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC) is stretching the timeline for their own closure.

“We’re grateful to our essential services staff who are continuing to provide services in the community,” said Shawna Janvier, CAO of the KNC. “Those who are still on the job, for example at our health centre, at Operation Street Angel, and at Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services, are showing an incredible level of compassion and professionalism right now.”

Janvier said the Ktunaxa are hoping for the best but making sure they are prepared for any additional challenges in regards to COVID-19.

“We’re working closely with the RDEK, our regional emergency operations centre, to share information that will help us track community needs and be in the position to respond effectively,” added Janvier. “We’re also listening to our community nurses, who tell us how we can support the essential work they are doing.”

The KNC has also started to compile a volunteer list for the wider community. Javier said anyone able to assist with the delivery of essential items like groceries and prescriptions can register to help out.

Volunteers can email EOCPlans@ktunaxa.org or call 250-489-2464 for more information and to get involved.

“This is an unprecedented event in our lives,” said Janvier. “The entire world has been called to participate in simple measures that can stop a deadly disease. But these simple measures we know can cause hardships for many. We intend to be here on the other side and be part of helping our communities get back on track.”

Janvier hopes they will soon be able to announce a return to full services and open their doors as soon as they can.