Interior Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer has called for the immediate closure of fitness centres, gyms, yoga studios, and personal training facilities.

The immediate closure is now in effect, and all impacted establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, must close their doors as of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

“The Chief MHO has determined that gatherings of people at these facilities constitute close personal contact, which promotes the transmission and increased spread of COVID-19,” said Interior Health. “Fitness centres and gyms are encouraged to adopt virtual training and support as an alternative to gatherings at facilities.”

The order from Interior Health’s Chief MHO expires on May 30, 2020. However, the order is subject to cancellation, revision, or extension by the Chief Medical Health Officer.

