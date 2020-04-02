Elk Valley RCMP has laid charges on a Calgary man after recovering three vehicles, one of which was badly damaged.

Police said that officers responded to an alarm that was triggered at the Fernie GM Dealership after the suspect gained entry to the building. The suspect then attempted to drive a car out of the showroom, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the building.

Shortly after, RCMP said they were notified of another stolen vehicle from a business in Sparwood. Upon investigating that theft, officers found a third vehicle that was reported as stolen out Alberta.

Yet another call was received by the Elk Valley RCMP from an Elkford business owner about a suspicious person seen in the industrial area after being in his shop. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the man, and found the car that was stolen from Sparwood earlier.

Police said the man has been taken into custody and faces several charges in B.C. with more pending in Alberta.

The suspect is due in court on Friday.