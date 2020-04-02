Noah Quinn has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks for the 2020/21 BCHL season. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks have gotten a commitment from 16-year-old forward Noah Quinn.

The Nelson product played Midget AAA the Kootenay Ice in the BCMML last season, putting up 42 points (21 G, 21 A) in 40 games. Quinn was also named the BCMML’s Player of the Month in January.

“Noah is a tremendous addition for our program at this time and is a young man with an enormous amount of potential,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Bucks.

Leading the Kootenay Ice in goals, assists, and points as a 16-year-old last season, Donald believes Quinn will produce at the BCHL level as well.

“He will be expected to contribute in all areas of the game for us at a young age, and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals as a hockey player.”

“Being a product of the Kootenay Midget program is an added bonus, as we know he will find Cranbrook a great place to call home,” added Donald.

Quinn is set to join the Bucks for the upcoming 2020/2021 BCHL season.