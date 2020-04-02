Rob Morrison, Kootenay-Columbia MP, isn’t impressed with the delay of the small business wage subsidy from the Federal Government.

In a statement to MyEastKootenayNow.com, Morrison said he was surprised a concrete plan wasn’t in place.

“I was very disappointed to find out that the government lacked a plan to move these resources out to small businesses and into the hands of the workers they employ.”

Originally, the Federal Government was offering a 10% wage subsidy, which was later increased to 75%.

Morrison said he submitted a request that the subsidy should be increased.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, I submitted a request to Government, via Shadow Minister of Finance Pierre Poilievre, to increase the wage subsidy from an ineffective 10% to 75%, a number that would provide meaningful assistance to the small business community.”

Morrison said he was relieved the government agreed to the increase, but the subsequent delay to deliver the supports isn’t helping Canadians.

“The news of a six-week delay is not appropriate under the circumstances and will be the cause for more layoffs and the unnecessary closure of businesses.”

In his statement, Morrison is calling for a plan to be put in place to move the funds into the small business community.

“The workers and small business owners in Kootenay-Columbia cannot pay their rent with an apology. They need relief and they need it now.”