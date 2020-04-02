The vehicle fire west of Moyie on Highhway 3 Thursday, April 2, 2020. There were no reported injuries although the highway was closed for a couple of hours. (Supplied by Cranbrook Search and Rescue)

Update (1:00 pm):

Highway 3 is now fully clear and open to traffic after a vehicle fire was snuffed out Thursday.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours before becoming single lane alternating traffic.

As of 1:00 pm, both lanes of the highway were now moving.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue assisted in response to the call and said there were no injuries.

Update (11:04 am):

Highway 3 is now single lane alternating traffic.

Drive BC estimates the highway will be fully open again by 2:00 pm MST.

Original Story (9:08 am):

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Moyie due to a reported vehicle fire.

Drive BC said the incident is between Sunrise Road and Tavistock Street, just 1 km west of the community.

The road is completely closed as a result and is blocking all lanes.

Drive BC reports that a detour is not available and there is no estimated time of opening at this moment.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of traffic control in the area while crews respond to the scene.