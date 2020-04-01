A Columbia Valley resident reported to the RCMP that she had fallen victim to a phone scam.

RCMP said the woman contacted the Columbia Valley detachment to notify them of the scam on Monday, March 23rd.

Police said the woman received a call in which the scammer told the victim that she won some amount of money, which would be deposited into her acoount.

After providing her banking information to the caller, the victim later realized that the amount of money she had been expecting was instead transferred out of her account.

The RCMP said that the victim’s bank is looking into the incident.