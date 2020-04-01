National NewsNews Minister of Health Says Amount of Time in Isolation Up To Individual SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff April 1, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Canada’s Minister of Health says the length of time the measures meant to combat the spread of COVID-19 lasts is entirely up to the public. Patty Hadju says that ignoring physical distancing measures will only lengthen the situation. She stressed the importance of listening to public health advice saying that in fact, if we all stopped moving, and nobody talked to anybody for two weeks, the virus would die.