National News

Over 1-Million Canadians Have Applied for Employment Insurance

Wendy Gray, staff

April 1, 2020

(Supplied by Unsplash)

The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability says 1.3-million Employment Insurance requests were received over the past two weeks.

Carla Qualtrough calls this an unprecedented number of EI requests over a 2-week period.

She says the reality is the system was not designed to deal with a pandemic outbreak of this scale, but she reassures the new system developed will be able to handle upwards of 400,000 requests at a time.

*** With Files from Mo Fahim ***