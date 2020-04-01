The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability says 1.3-million Employment Insurance requests were received over the past two weeks.

Carla Qualtrough calls this an unprecedented number of EI requests over a 2-week period.

She says the reality is the system was not designed to deal with a pandemic outbreak of this scale, but she reassures the new system developed will be able to handle upwards of 400,000 requests at a time.

*** With Files from Mo Fahim ***

