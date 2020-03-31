Kimberley RCMP is investigating a break and enter, resulting in the theft of specialized rocks, gems, crystals, and other items.

According to police, the break and enter occurred sometime between March 20th and March 28th, as the suspect or suspects entered the business on Kimberley’s Howard Street.

“Entry was gained through a window even though it had bars over it,” said Kimberley RCMP, as the suspect or suspects managed to remove the bars. “Once inside they removed crystals and polished rock skulls.”

Police said the owner is primarily a wholesale supplier and that there a few local retailers that sell his products.

Kimberley RCMP is asking that if the public sees the unique items or the people attempting to sell the times to contact the local detachment at (250) 427-4811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).