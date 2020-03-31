Staff loading up supplies to be donated around the East Kootenay. (Supplied by College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies has donated more than 75,000 items to healthcare workers around the East Kootenay.

According to the College of the Rockies, they went through the inventory at the Cranbrook and other regional campuses and sorted all of their first-aid stock and healthcare supplies such as masks, gowns, and gloves.

“Those supplies are now being gathered and will be dispersed to the healthcare workers who so desperately need them,” said David Walls, President and CEO of College of the Rockies in a letter to staff, students, and the community. “Regional campus supplies will go to Interior Health Authority clinics in their communities, while Cranbrook supplies will be delivered to East Kootenay Regional Hospital.”

Walls said they are thankful to everyone who was able to quickly respond to the need for supplies in their communities.

Following orders from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Walls said College of the Rockies continue to work alongside the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training in their response to the COVID-19 situation.

“As we navigate through this challenging time, I’m sure all of you have been as inspired as I have by the frontline workers in healthcare and emergency services, our pharmacy and grocery store employees, and all other essential workers who are working to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Walls. “In difficult circumstances, stories like this remind us of why we’re small college proud.”

The College estimates that amongst all of the supplies, over 75,000 items will be placed in the hands of regional healthcare workers.