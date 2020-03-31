Kimberley’s City Council has voted in favour of extending the penalty date for second quarter utility bills by two months, from June 10th to August 10th.

The City of Kimberley said that it moved the deadline in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Council is seeking methods to provide relief to residents and businesses.

“This deferral will provide some much needed short term relief for many in our community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “We are reviewing all available financial tools to help those who need it during this very uncertain time. Staff will continue to monitor for legislative changes that will allow for additional tax relief flexibility.”

The City is encouraging those that may be planning to pay their fees by the original due date to do so.

Kimberley’s current utility bill bylaw imposes a 10% penalty on any outstanding balance after the due date.

The City said that residents that are on an automatic billing system can apply to have their monthly payments suspended temporarily by submitting a form to city hall, which can be found online.