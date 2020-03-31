Interior Health is closing the emergency department at the Elkford Health Centre as of April 1st, until the COVID-19 pandemic begins to lift.

“The decision was made based on ongoing staffing challenges that cannot be addressed at this time,” said Interior Health. “This change will help ensure stable emergency services for all people in the Elk Valley and was informed by pandemic planning work in the East Kootenay.”

Interior Health said the public should still take the following measures if they require emergency medical attention:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1

Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities: Sparwood Health Centre – open 8 am to 7 pm Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie – 24-hour service

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

“The Elkford Health Centre remains open for scheduled primary care appointments (including new telehealth appointments to allow for COVID-19 social distancing recommendations), lab and X-ray services.”

