Parking fees are temporarily eliminated for both Interior Health (IH) staff and visitors starting April 1st.

IH says the step is intended to lower the financial strain to the public and physicians who use existing pay parking sites allocated for their hospitals and clinics.

The move will also reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by removing the step of using a shared touchscreen, which parking machines utilize.

“Discontinuing the use of pay parking machines reduces the risk of potential spread of infection,” IH announced on March 30th. “…and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by the Provincial Health Officer.”

Both medical and non-medical staff previously had payroll deductions for parking fees, but those too will be suspended.

Interior Health reminds everyone about the importance of limiting close contact with others by staying a minimum of six feet apart outside our homes, frequent handwashing, using virtual options to connect with others, limiting shopping to only essential outings, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home if you are sick.

For the latest information about COVID-19, please visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19/