Interior Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at the Elkford Drug store and asking people who visited the location on March 17th to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

As a precaution, Interior Health said anyone who visited the store at 4 Front Street in Elkford to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit.

Interior Health said the following are symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

“As long as customers of the pharmacy remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit,” said Interior Health. “If customers develop respiratory symptoms they need to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve.”

Interior Health said any individuals that develop symptoms, particularly ones who have underlying health conditions or are older should call HealthLinkBC at 811 or their local health-care provider.

“Testing is not required for those who have mild respiratory symptoms,” added Interior Health.

“After identification of this case, Elkford Drug Store has taken measures to ensure the safety of their customers and staff, including screening staff daily for symptoms, self-isolating staff as required, enhanced cleaning, and permitting one customer at a time to ensure physical distancing.”

Interior Health said community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities across the health authority, and that all communities should assume there are cases of the virus and take the appropriate precuations as necessary.