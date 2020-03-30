The total number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. continues to rise, jumping up to 970 confirmed cases in the province as of Monday, March 30th. 94 of those cases have been reported in the Interior Health region.

Over the weekend, two additional deaths were reported in the Vancouver Coastal region. According to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, one of the deaths was the first outside of a long-term care facility. Henry added that no more information will be given about this person over concerns for their privacy.

Henry added that 469 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., making up 48% of the Province’s total cases, including 70 that have been hospitalized.

“I think that is a testament to the importance of people being in the hospital at the right time, being ventilated at the right time and recovering from this. I think that it’s an incredibly important thing for us to remember,” said Henry.

According to Dr. Henry, many of the province’s hospitals have been outfitted to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“We have supplies coming in, 19 of our major hospitals are now COVID-19 hospitals, they’re primary sites, they’re ready for this. They’re working hard to make sure that we can be prepared to care for people who have this disease, but everybody else that needs our health system.”

Henry once again urged the public to refrain from gathering in groups.

“It doesn’t mean you can have 49 people at a house party, those are the situations that cause this virus to spread, and it’s going to spread to the people closest to us,” said Henry. “I need people to understand that small groups inside are a risk, small and large groups outside are still a risk.”

With schools being closed, students in the province will be able to continue their education at home with the help of their parents.

“We want and we need our children to continue to learn and to maintain those important social connections that they get through schooling,” said Henry. “I encourage parents to incorporate learning into everyday activities and you have these opportunities with your children now at home.”

Henry said that online resources are available to help parents teach their children while schools are closed.