Grocery vouchers for the Real Canadian Superstore and Save-on-Foods will be donated to Cranbrook’s Salvation Army from the Rotary Club to help those in need of food.

The Rotary Club said that both stores sold the vouchers to the Club at a discounted rate to help put food on the tables of families who may be out of work or with children at home that relied on a school lunch program.

The Salvation Army will work with other community organizations while it is preparing to evenly distribute the vouchers to residents, as the need for assistance is expected to grow.

The Rotary Club said that the vouchers will be made available at the Salvation Army by Tuesday.