The RDEK has established a new online comment form to the public to provide their thoughts on projects being considered for funding from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs.

On behalf of Columbia Basin Trust, the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) administers the programs.

“While we have 14 review committees that review the applications and make recommendations on which projects should receive funding, this program is aimed at supporting projects that have direct benefit in communities,” said Shannon Moskal, RDEK Corporate Officer. “Having the community’s input is an important way for us to gain a greater understanding about these impacts.”

With the RDEK cancelling all public meetings, a project page has been established online with a summary of the proposals by area.

The RDEK said public comments will be accepted until 12:00 pm on April 8th.

Anyone that doesn’t have access to a computer can still contact the RDEK office and request the list of project proposals so they can get the necessary information and provide their feedback and input.

“Once the public comment period has closed, the RDEK will compile the comments received and share them with the review committees and municipalities and Electoral Area Directors,” said the RDEK.

The funding recommendations are expected to be provided and presented to the RDEK Board of Directors in May.