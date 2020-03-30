Canada’s construction industry is stepping up to help frontline healthcare workers.

Canada’s Building Trades Union is asking member contractors to donate extra N-95 respirators, face shields, goggles, and other protective equipment not needed on job sites to their local hospitals.

“Canada’s Building Trades Union has always fought for and championed the health and safety of our members and their families,” said Robert Kucheran, Chairman, Canada’s Building Trades Unions. “We want to do our part, to support the crucial work of our front-line health care workers who are putting their own health at risk, to protect all of us.

Canada’s Building Trades Union has partnered with the Canadian Federation of Nurses Union.

To donate, work with your local Building Trades Council or local health care centre to coordinate the distribution of the masks.