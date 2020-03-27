Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate and arrest a wanted man.

Police said they are continuing their efforts to track down and arrest 23-year-old Dylan Thomas Shular.

RCMP said warrants for his arrest were obtained after an incident back on January 31st where Shular allegedly bear-sprayed someone along Cranbrook Street North.

Police describe Shular as standing 5’5″, weighing about 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Cranbrook RCMP continue their efforts to locate and safely apprehend Dylan Shular,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “If spotted, please do not approach Shular instead call 911 or the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.”

Shular is currently wanted by police on un-endorsed warrants for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstruction and for failure to comply with an order.

RCMP said Shular may also be associated to a black Dodge 4×4 pickup truck.