A section of Cobham Avenue will be closed for most of the day on Friday, as Cranbrook’s public works crews will be repairing a water main break.

The City of Cranbrook said the section of road near Signal Collision will be closed as work is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and take most of the day.

A detour with signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the site.

The City added that customers in the area may have some discoloured water once the line has been repaired, and is not a health concern.

Residents are advised to run cold water until it comes out clear if the water is discoloured.