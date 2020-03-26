Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok will take part in a virtual town hall with Interior Health on Friday, in what will be an open forum for the public to ask questions and get answers about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kootenay East MLA and Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA are both inviting the public to the virtual town hall at 7:00 pm MST on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The meeting will be webcast from the Team Okanagan Website and will run until about 8:30 pm MST.

More: Interior Health COVID-19 Town Hall (Team Okanagan)

Both local MLAs will be joined by Susan Brown, CEO and President of Interior Health, as well as Dr. Sue Pollock, Chief Medical Officer of Interior Health to form a panel.

“All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panellists and get answers that we hope will help you and your families through these troubled times,” said Norm Letnick, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Health.

Letnick will be moderating the virtual town hall and accepting questions from the public.

“Anyone wishing to participate can register online,” added Letnick. “Participants can ask questions live during the town hall or in advance by email to askIHAtownhall@gmail.com.”