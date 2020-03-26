The Village of Canal Flats is working on launching several initiatives to offer a helping hand to businesses and property owners through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canal Flats said that Council will review an amendment to the taxation bylaw, which will give residents an extra two months to pay their 2020 property tax. If passed, the new deadline will be set at August 31st.

The Village added that it will temporarily eliminate water and sewage fees for vacant commercial or residential buildings. Property owners whos businesses or homes will be vacant for an extended period can make a written application for the termination of their sewage and water charges while the building is vacant. Applications can be found on the Canal Flats website.

“Village Council and Staff know this is an unprecedented time in all of our lives and are working to support Village residents as we all adapt to them. Together, we will get through this,” said Canal Flats.

The Village of Canal Flats said that it will look out for and pass on any changes in Provincial legislation that may benefit taxpayers.