The City of Cranbrook is asking that residents take care to secure their garbage for collection during the COVID-19 outbreak to keep the operations running smoothly.

The City said that any loose garbage or open bags will not be picked up on collection day to ensure the health and safety of its collection team.

“While recognizing and sympathizing with the extra cleaning and sanitizing work happening in many households, all household garbage must be contained within garbage bags before being put in the containers for pickup,” said Derrick Anderson, Director of Public Works. “Loose garbage, especially paper towels and wipes, can easily be blown away while the garbage containers are being emptied. During the current public health situation, exposure to these loose materials could also put our employees at greater unnecessary risk.“

Cranbrook is also reminding residents that wipes and paper towels should not be flushed down the toilet, as they can cause major blockages in domestic and City sewage lines.