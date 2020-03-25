The Columbia Basin Trust is postponing all of its community meetings, regional Symposia, and public engagement meetings for the renewal of its new strategic plan.

In response to COVID-19, CBT made a widespread adjustment but postponing all of their scheduled public engagement sessions across the Basin.

“Basin residents and communities are focused on public health. We recognize that as our shared priority, and we are therefore postponing our entire engagement process including community events,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO. “We will reschedule our conversations with Basin residents about our renewed strategic plan at a future date when the public health risk is no longer a concern and people have the time and space for the engagement.”

The Regional District of East Kootenay has since provided an online tool for residents, so they can still offer their thoughts online until April 8th.

More: RDEK Postponing Public Hearings and Community Meetings (March 25, 2020)

More: RDEK Engagement on CBT (RDEK)

The Columbia Basin Trust’s postponements include the following:

Deferring the previously announced March to June community meetings

Suspending the online engagement on March 31, which is accessible by visiting imagine.ourtrust.org

Postponing the Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit, scheduled for April 24th to 26th in Kimberley

Postponing the two regional Symposia which were planned for October 2020

Given the challenging time for many, the Trust said they will continue to offer their regular services, while staff will be available to respond to any concerns, questions, comments, or requests from the public.

“We recognize that many of our recipients and partners will experience challenges as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 and may require additional support from the Trust,” added Strilaeff. “We welcome and encourage you to reach out to us if this is true for you.”

CBT said they are also reaching out to their partners and receipts to provide further support, while they consider new or different ways to address priorities across the Basin.