The 2020 Summer Games set to take place from July 23rd-26th in Maple Ridge have been called off in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Keeping British Columbians safe and healthy is our top priority. Through conversations with leadership at the BC Games Society, it became clear that there was no viable path forward to host the Games this year and that they must now be cancelled,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “I’m so thrilled that the Maple Ridge Council, BC Games Society, School District 42 and the local organizing committee were able to respond quickly, and that we can now all look forward to the 2024 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge.”

In recent weeks, the Province has limited social gatherings, travel, and closed businesses to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The BC Games Society said that the cancellation of the 2020 Games to help contain the spread of the virus and focus resources and attention on overcoming it.

“It is very unfortunate for athletes and coaches across the province who will not have a BC Games experience this summer, but this is bigger than all of us,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “We need to respect this issue and take socially responsible action. We look forward to the Games resuming in the future.”

Greater Vernon is set to host the 2022 BC Winter games, and the 2022 Summer Games will be held in Prince George. The BC Games Society said that Maple Ridge was given the chance to host the games again in 2024, which the council voted in favour of.

We stand in solidarity with Minister Beare and the BC Games Society leadership team in putting the health and safety of citizens as the first priority,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden. “Working with Minister Beare, the BC Games Society, School District 42 and the local organizing committee we have reached an agreement to have Maple Ridge be the host city for the 2024 BC Summer Games. Our community will be ready to welcome the athletes, coaches and their families for an outstanding Summer Games competition.”