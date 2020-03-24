The City of Cranbrook is closing all playground play structures, most outdoor recreation spaces, and playing courts in the community as they step up their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, the spaces will be close to all public access, including all public washrooms.

The following areas are affected by Cranbrook’s closure:

All playground structures, and all other play equipment in all City-owned parks and spaces

Tennis and pickleball courts

All public washroom facilities

Cranbrook Skate Park

BMX Park

“Parks staff will be working to install necessary signage at those spaces over the course of the day,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Elizabeth Lake, Idlewild Park, Rotary Trail, and NorthStar Rails to Trails all remain open to the public, as well as the Muriel Baxter Off-Leash Dog Park.

“These spaces remaining open will only happen if all users continue to observe and obey the proper social distancing as required by the Province,” said the City. “Remember, social distancing is important as we try to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

The City of Cranbrook said everyone should keep at least two metres away from others and avoid large gathering spaces, remembering to frequently wash their hands and to cough or sneeze into your elbow.

“We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and patience during this unprecedented event, as we all work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our city and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”