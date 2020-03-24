Teck has confirmed they will be reducing crews by up to 50% of regular levels at all of their B.C. and Alberta mining operations, in further response to COVID-19.

Nic Milligan, Teck Coal’s Manager of Social Responsibility told MyEastKootenayNow.com that they are implementing further measures to reduce the risk of transmission and support ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

The 50% reduction includes Teck’s steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley. Milligan said the initial reduction will be in effect for approximately two weeks, after which they will re-evaluate the situation.

“All employees available for work will continue to be paid as normal during this two-week period,” Milligan told MyEastKootenayNow.com. “Production will continue at sites on a reduced basis, in addition to essential services such as safety and environmental management.”

“These additional measures we are taking are focused on safeguarding the health and safety of our people and our communities and build on the extensive preventative measures already implemented.”

The preventative measures listed by Milligan include enhanced disinfection protocols, eliminating all large group gatherings, reducing bus occupancy, screening contractors and external visitors, requiring employees with symptoms not to come to work and self-isolate, and implementing work from home where feasible.

“We are continuing to work with our unions and following the guidance of government and public health authorities and will adapt our response as necessary as this situation continues to evolve,” noted Milligan.

