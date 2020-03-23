Golden Life Villages are reporting no COVID-19 cases at any of its facilities and intends to keep it that way through a strict prevention strategy.

Golden Life said that its staff is working with heightened sanitation procedures, monitoring access and rigorous screening of those coming in and out of its villages. It added that access has been limited to essential visitors only.

“We are compassionate to how difficult this will be for both residents and families so our team is implementing technological solutions to support continued family connection,” said Golden Life. “We thank our families and residents for your support and patience as we maneuver through this challenging time.”

Golden Life said that it is holding daily meetings and communications with its health authority partners through the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is offering a handbook for Golden Life residents and family, which can be found on its website.