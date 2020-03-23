The Mayor of Canal Flats has issued an advisory asking that residents follow social distancing guidelines following a suspected COVID-19 case in the community.

Mayor Karl Sterzer said that after a March 8th event at the community centre, one of the attendees began to feel ill and self-isolated with flu-like symptoms.

When the symptoms continued to worsen, the family attended the Invermere District Hospital where they were advised late on March 21st that at least one family member likely has COVID-19 and were told to immediately self-quarantine at home. Because they did not require hospitalization they were not tested,” said Sterzer. “The family notified the Village and we are taking immediate action to get the word out.”

Several other parties happened that same day, prompting Mayor Sterzer to urge caution within the community.

“Regardless of whether there is a definitive test or not, the need for self-protection measures to stop the potential spread is crucial and the Village

is urging all residents in Canal Flats to follow the social distancing orders from the Provincial Medical Health Officer and if any symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate for the recommended 14 days,” added Sterzer. “We need to protect everyone in our community, including those who are at higher risk like the elderly and compromised, by taking social distancing seriously.”

A website has been launched to help Columbia Valley residents, it allows volunteers to connect with those that may need essentials such as groceries and prescriptions delivered to them. Canal Flats encourages those that may need deliveries and anyone able to volunteer to register on the site.

“Canal Flats is resilient. We have seen that time and time again, and I know we will come together as a community to take every measure we can to stop the spread of illness and support one another,” stresses Sterzer. “Our focus should not be on who has the virus but on how we can all stop its spread. We need to remain calm as a community and continue to check in on one another.”