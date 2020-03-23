The College of the Rockies is temporarily closing all of its campuses in response to COVID-19, as they take further measures to protect their students, employees, and visitors.

The Cranbrook campus is being suspended immediately, only allowing for limited access to students and staff on Monday, March 23rd, to collect any study or work-related items.

As a result, access to campuses in Golden, Invermere, Kimberley, Gold Creek, Fernie, and Creston has been blocked to students, staff, and the public.

“We are monitoring the situation daily as this direction may change,” said the College of the Rockies. “This decision to temporarily limit all access to the Campus is not related to any COVID-19 cases at the College.”

All face-to-face classes are suspended.

“Classes currently being delivered by alternative methods will continue. Any classes that were scheduled for face-to-face delivery this week are also now suspended until further notice.”

The residence will remain open, while all other service areas on campus will be closed including the library, computer labs, gym, cafeteria, and weight room.

All of the College’s employees will temporarily work from home, beginning Monday, March 23rd.

Any employees that can’t do their normal work from home, will be given further direction from their supervisor.

“There are a few employees who are deemed necessary to maintain ‘essential’ functions for business continuity. However, it’s not always necessary for these employees to work on campus,” said the College of the Rockies. “Any employees who are required to perform an essential duty will be notified by their supervisor.”

The College provided the following reminders for all staff, students, and the general public: