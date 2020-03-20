In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Ktunaxa Nation Council’s government offices and other facilities have been closed to the public.

The Ktunaxa Nation said that most of its staff will be able to deliver programming from home remotely over the phone or online.

“The Nation and our communities are doing what we can to protect public health and safety, given this unprecedented emergency,” Shawna Janvier, Chief Administrative Officer for the Nation said. “We know the limitation of some of our services, such as health services, and the closure of others, such as daycares, will create challenges for our communities.”

Janvier said that the measures are to prevent harm to the community before it becomes a crisis.

Janvier added that most staff will remain available remotely if needed, but not for face-to-face meetings.

“Our communities and staff are making the best of a challenging situation,” Janvier said. “We acknowledge them for doing the right thing and we look forward to reopening our government buildings and re-establishing ‘services as usual’ as soon as we are able.”