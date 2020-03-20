The B.C. Government will keep its liquor stores open to serve customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety measures put in place to protect customers and employees.

The Provincial Government said that its stores will modify their hours of operations to give staff additional time to clean and minimize health risks.

Additionally, it said that it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores where necessary to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

The B.C. Governments said that while increasing sales has led to challenges in keeping its shelves stocked, there is no shortage of wine, spirits and beer in the province at this time.