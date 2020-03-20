Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer said there are currently 925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 12 total deaths.

Dr. Theresa Tam gave the update during a press conference in Ontario early Friday afternoon.

She said officials have tested close to 66,000 across the country for the virus.

“This week, the first clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine started and an array of treatments are being tested,” said Dr. Tam.

*** Story by Casey Kenny/Bradley Jones ***