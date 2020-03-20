The City of Cranbrook has called for the cancellation of all public events and sporting activities scheduled for the spring until further notice.

The City said that the closures will impact community events in its parks, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and other sports for the time being.

The City is still encouraging residents to organize slopitch teams through Cranbrook Slopitch over the phone or online so teams are ready to play once the City lifts the closures.

The cancellations come after the closure of Cranbrook’s Aquatic Centre and arenas on Monday, March 16th.

More: Cranbrook Closes Aquatic Centre, Arenas and Public Library (March 16, 2020)