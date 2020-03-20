The City of Fernie will be extending the deadline for the first quarter utility fees from March 31st to April 30th to provide relief for residents.

The City said that Council also decided to waive the 5% penalty on outstanding amounts until April 30th.

Fernie added that this step is meant to provide relief to residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am encouraged by the messaging from the Province and the Government of Canada, they are committing to engaging local government and have provided us an opportunity to have our questions and concerns heard,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza. “I am committed to ensuring our needs and concerns are represented and will work tirelessly to support Fernie through this emergency.”

Fernie said that Council has made amendments to the Council Procedures Bylaw to improve its ability to hold online council meetings during the outbreak and into the future.