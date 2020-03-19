NewsSports Cranbrook Bucks Cancel Spring Camp SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 19, 2020 The Cranbrook Bucks office at Western Financial Place. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Cranbrook Bucks’ 2020 Spring Camp has been called off in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Cranbrook Bucks said that is camp was initially scheduled to take place May 1st to 3rd in Western Financial Place but has since been cancelled The announcement follows the indefinite closure of the Cranbrook Bucks’ office on March 16th. Taking into consideration recent events, the Cranbrook Bucks have cancelled their 2020 Spring Camp that was scheduled for May 1-3 at Western Financial Place. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time. Stay safe everyone! #bchl — Cranbrook Bucks (@CranbrookBucks) March 19, 2020