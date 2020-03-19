As part of the ongoing effort to limit the COVID-19 outbreak, the District of Sparwood has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The District said that its EOC will provide a central point for information and allow for the coordination of communications with external agencies. It added that the EOC will allow Sparwood to work collaboratively with local, regional and provincial efforts.

“The District of Sparwood is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community is our top priority. Establishing the EOC will allow us to provide focused efforts to our communication, planning and responses to the situation. The District of Sparwood EOC is currently a Level 1, which is the lowest level,” said Mayor David Wilks. “We want to stress the importance of the situation and following the recommended guidelines from the Provincial and Federal government and health agencies, but also to not panic, to look out for your families, your neighbours and your community.”

Sparwood said that it will issue regularly updated information through its Facebook page and website through its EOC in conjunction with the RDEK Emergency Operations Centre.

The activation of Sparwood’s EOC comes one day after Fernie’s EOC came online.