The City of Cranbrook has announced the launch of the Economic Resiliency Task Force (ERTF) to help businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The City of Cranbrook said that the ERTF will help minimize the economic damage felt by businesses by putting in support systems in place to allow for a quick economic recovery.

According to the City, the ERTF will look at all possibilities with full co-operation with the local government to make sure that economic recovery can be done as soon as possible.

“We know there are tough times now and in the future for our business community and we decided to be proactive and formed a committee of all stakeholders to help these businesses. The City of Cranbrook and all our stakeholders have committed to help our business community weather these tough times,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “We will also be working together with all the stakeholders during this crisis and after to help out wherever we can to get them back on track to being successful. A healthy community requires a healthy business community and we are committed to do what we can to achieve this.”

The City said that the task force will focus on what supports and stimulus are needed and identify actions to take to support workers, residents and businesses. It added that the task force will allow the community to better respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times for our community, and we must take steps immediately to help our residents and economy, during and after the pandemic,” said Darren Brewer, Business Development Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “We are confident we can, together as a community, get through the economic impact of COVID-19. We want every resident and business in our community to know that we are working for you.”

The City said that the ERTF represents many local and regional partners, including itself, the City of Kimberley, representation from the Ktunaxa Nation, the Cranbrook and District Chamber of Commerce Columbia Basin Trust, Cranbrook Tourism, Community Futures, and the Cranbrook Downtown Business Association.

Cranbrook added that the task force has seen support from Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka, MP Rob Morrison, the RDEK, the BC Economic Development Association and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.